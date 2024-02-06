John Krasinski resurrects an old ‘The Office’ joke to promote his new film

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — John Krasinski is mining gold from his days on “The Office.”

Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds released a new teaser for their upcoming movie, “IF,” also starring Randall Park, who pretends to be Krasinski in the preview.

The teaser gives a nod to the NBC series’ Season 9 episode, “Andy’s Ancestry.” Park famously poses as Krasinski’s Jim Halpert.

In the episode, Krasinski and Jenna Fischer’s Pam have Park’s Steve pretend to be Jim for a prank on Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson. The trio go to great lengths the entire episode to mess with Wilson.

The “IF” teaser revisits the old joke, with Park once again declaring he is Krasinski.

“You’re not John Krasinski. You’re Randall Park,” Reynolds tells him.

“Uh, Ryan, I know it’s been a while since we shot, but we spent like four months together, like 10-hour days,” Park says.

Reynolds replies with, “Ten-hour days? The real John Krasinski knows I only work four hours a day.”

The upcoming “IF,” which is also written and directed by Krasinski, is about a little girl going through a hard time, who begins to see everyone’s imaginary friends come to life.

Krasinski’s former “The Office” costar Steve Carrell voices one of the friends.

Also included in the cast are Emily Blunt, Jon Stewart, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina and Louis Gossett Jr.

The movie is set to release in May.

