Travis Kelce thanks Taylor Swift ‘for joining the team’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Welcome to the team, Taylor Swift.

With all her support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is headed to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift, of course, came up during Wednesday’s episode of Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.”

His brother and co-host Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said, “Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom!”

“Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason Kelce continued.

“Shout out to Tay!” Travis Kelce responded with a laugh. “Thanks for joining the team!”

He also confirmed the timeline of when he and Swift got together.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce said he and Swift had already been seeing each other by the time she appeared at one of his games in September to cheer him and the Chiefs on.

“Yeah, we had known each other close to a month up to that point,” Kelce said. “It wasn’t just an out of the blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.’”

In an interview with Time Magazine last year, Swift said the same, telling the publication, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.