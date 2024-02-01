Demi Moore gives update on Bruce Willis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Though Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than 20 years ago, they remain close.

While promoting her new show “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” Moore shared an update on Willis’ health.

“I think, given the givens, he’s doing very well,” Moore said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

It was announced in 2022 that Willis would be stepping away from his career due to cognitive issues. He has since been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a progressive brain condition.

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, but share three adult daughters, Rumor, Scout and Tallulah.

“What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t,” Moore said on “GMA.” “Because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

The former couple have continued to amicably share family experiences over the years. Willis has been married for more than 16 years to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

