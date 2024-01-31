Elisabeth Moss gets parenting tips from Jimmy Kimmel

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first child.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star revealed the news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked Moss.

She replied, “Little bit of both.”

“Congratulations,” Kimmel said.

“It’s been going really well,” Moss said, adding that she feels “lucky.”

Moss asked Kimmel for advice on parenting, since he has four kids of his own.

“You know, actually, I will tell you. My wife got great advice from Bill Murray when she was pregnant,” he said about his wife, Molly McNearney.

Murray had told them to set the mood in the hospital room with Christmas lights, music and battery-powered candles because the lighting is terrible, Kimmel joked.

“It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s going to happen. And you don’t want that right?” he said.

“I think that’s a really good list, I like that,” Moss said.

