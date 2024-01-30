Kate Hudson pivots from acting to a new career in music with debut single

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kate Hudson may be known for playing the queen of all rock groupies in the Oscar-winning film “Almost Famous,” but she’s on her way to amassing her own gaggle of “band-aids” as she launches her own singing career.

On Tuesday, Hudson released her debut single “Talk About Love,” a synthy pop-rock anthem that she co-wrote with her fiancé – singer and guitarist Danny Fujikawa – and 4 Non Blondes lead singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

With a full album due out later this year, Hudson said in a statement that she wanted her first single to be “something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in,” while sonically adding notes of rock, pop, dance and “even a bit of the alternative records I love.”

“Talk About Love” is the first music release from Hudson, who has enjoyed an illustrious career as an actor, starring in movies such as “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Glass Onion” and the Cameron-Crowe directed classic “Almost Famous,” for which she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar in 2001.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson has previously showcased her vocal talents on screen in the 2009 film “Nine” and throughout her five-episode arc on the hit Fox musical show “Glee” between 2012 and 2013. Hudson also sang a doo-wop rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” on a 2022 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Having been “caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child,” Hudson said in her statement this week that “it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music.”

“Finally, for me,” she said, “that time is now.”

