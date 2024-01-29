Ashley Park awaiting medical clearance to begin filming ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 following hospitalization

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ashley Park has arrived in Paris as she prepares to get back to work following a serious medical scare the actor experienced in December.

The “Emily in Paris” star wrote in a post on her Instagram on Sunday that she’s in the city of lights “recovering and resting” while awaiting medical clearance to begin filming Season 4 of the Netflix show.

Park was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering “critical septic shock.”

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday.

Park added that she was “medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments,” and expressed her appreciation for the “kindness and gracious patience” of her colleagues as she has been recovering.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join then (sic) all on set for Season 4,” she wrote. “I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape.”

Earlier this month, Park shared on her Instagram page that she was hospitalized over the holidays, writing at the time that “what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Septic shock is the last and most severe stage of sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. When affected by sepsis, the body essentially overreacts to an infection, which can cause organs to shut down. In 2020, the Lancet journal reported that sepsis accounted for 1 in 5 deaths globally. Both sepsis and septic shock require immediate treatment.

Park plays the outspoken and fashion-forward singer Mindy opposite Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris,” which debuted in 2020.

