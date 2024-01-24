‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri to make ‘SNL’ hosting debut alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is cooking up what’s sure to be a Michelin Star episode for its February 3 show.

The long-running NBC sketch series will feature Ayo Edebiri, star of Hulu and FX’s “The Bear,” as she makes her hosting debut alongside the episode’s musical guest, Jennifer Lopez.

Edebiri is best known for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu, the passionate and quick-witted chef in the foodie-centric dramedy “The Bear.” She recently won a Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics Choice award for her performance in the series.

A trained comedian, Edebiri also appeared in last year’s comedies “Theater Camp” and “Bottoms.”

Joining Edebiri on the Studio 8H stage in early February is Lopez, who will make her fifth appearance on “SNL” as the episode’s musical guest.

Lopez will mark almost exactly 24 years since her “SNL” debut, when she first appeared as the musical guest in February 2000. She has previously appeared as both host and musical in 2001 and 2010, and hosted the show in 2019.

The “Can’t Get Enough” singer has been busy promoting her ninth studio album “This is Me… Now,” due out on February 16. The album is her first major musical offering in almost a decade and will be released on the same day as her concept film titled “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”

“Madame Web” star Dakota Johnson is set to host the upcoming episode of “SNL” on January 27, alongside musical guest Justin Timberlake.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 EDT/8:30 PDT.

