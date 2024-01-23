Niecy Nash-Betts congratulates ‘real cousins’ Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks on their Oscar nominations

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — What a family tree Niecy Nash-Betts apparently has!

The actress (and recent Emmy winner) took to social media on Tuesday to congratulate her cousins, Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks, on their Oscar nominations.

“Both of my COUSINS are OSCAR NOMINATED,” Nash-Betts wrote in the caption of a photo featuring the three of them on her Instagram, adding by way of clarification, “Yes! We are blood related! REAL cousins!”

“I’m so proud of my fam!” the “Claws” star added, concluding the caption with, “I’m rooting for you!”

While it’s unclear exactly how the three are related, a publicist for Brooks confirmed that she and Nash-Betts are cousins.

CNN has reached out to reps for Nash-Betts and Brown for further clarification.

Brooks and Brown are each nominated in the supporting actor categories at the Academy Awards this year.

Brooks is nominated for her role of Sofia in “The Color Purple,” while Brown received his nod for his work in “American Fiction.”

It turns out, Nash-Betts also has another famous relative.

Last year she appeared on an episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” and discovered that the activist Angela Davis is a distant cousin.

Nash-Betts’ recent Emmy win was for outstanding supporting actress in an anthology series, for her role in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

