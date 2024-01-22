Nicole Kidman shares update on possible third season of ‘Big Little Lies’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Nicole Kidman is revealing a bit more about a possible third season of “Big Little Lies.”

“We are always cooking things up,” the Kidman told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, adding, “We’ve got a timeline for it now.”

She continued: “We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée,” she said of the late director who worked on the show before his death in 2021. “That made us go, ‘Can we move forward?’ But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can.”

Kidman told Variety that she and Witherspoon, who are among the executive producers of “Big Little Lies,” were “texting every day” about reviving the series.

“We can’t say anything more,” she added. “We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut … We’ve got to button it.”

Witherspoon recently fueled hopes the HBO hit drama would be coming back when she appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month.

“We are working on it,” Witherspoon told Variety of a third season.

“Big Little Lies” earned eight Emmys over two seasons and follows a group of California women and a murder.

Alongside Kidman and Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, Kathryn Newton and Meryl Streep have starred in the series.

Kidman is currently promoting another show, “Expats,” which follows a group of expatriates living in Hong Kong.

“I read the book, my sister gave it to me to read, and I knew it would make an amazing film,” Kidman said. “But it was so dense I thought a mini-series would work better. And it was the right cast.”

