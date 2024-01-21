‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Josh Radnor is married

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “How I Met Your Mother” actor Josh Radnor has met his match.

Radnor married clinical psychologist Jennifer Jacobs earlier this month in an outdoor wedding ceremony, much to the chagrin of their chilly guests.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend,” Radnor wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday, showcasing photos from their big day.

The actor and Jacobs wed in front of 164 guests at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York, according to the New York Times.

The pair met at a meditation ceremony in 2022, during a psychedelic trip, according to the article. Radnor proposed during a trip to Joshua Tree National Park.

Radnor told the newspaper that their very snowy wedding night was both “cold and anxiety-producing, but also cosmic and divine.”

Part of what may have added to that anxiety was that the weather conditions were so intense, that all of the wedding guests and vendors were forced to spend the night at the venue due to unsafe driving conditions.

Still, Radnor calls himself a lucky guy.

“I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Radnor wrote in his post on Sunday.

All in all, the event sounds like… a trip.

