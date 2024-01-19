Arnold Schwarzenegger’s undeclared watch fetches $294K at climate auction

By Morayo Ogunbayo, CNN

(CNN) — The wristwatch that landed Arnold Schwarzenegger in detainment at Munich Airport on Wednesday raised €270,000 ($294,000) after being sold at a dinner in Austria for his charity, the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.

The event, which raised €1.31m in total, was attended by US Climate Envoy John Kerry along with many other climate action visionaries. Art pieces and unique jewelry were also auctioned off.

“Amidst the ongoing fight against pollution, I also witness the progress that has been achieved. We have come a long way. Today, so many people are here to be part of the solution,” Schwarzenegger said at the dinner. “I extend my gratitude to everyone who has joined my fight against pollution.”

Schwarzenegger is facing criminal tax proceedings for failing to declare the Audemars Piguet watch to customs officers in Munich after he got off a flight from Los Angeles, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.

“He did not declare a product. A product that was imported from non-EU countries in order to remain in the EU. And this process applies to everyone,” press officer Thomas Meister said.

Meister said the former California governor and “Terminator” star was released and traveled on after being held for over two hours.

The actor agreed to pre-pay potential taxes on the watch but the officers failed to get a credit card machine to work for an hour until they gave up and brought him to a bank and asked him to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay, a source close to the actor told CNN.

The ATM they brought him to had a limit that was too low, and the bank was closed.

When he returned, a new officer brought a new credit card machine that worked, the source added.

