Rebel Wilson says she ‘lost focus’ on her health and regained 30 lbs.

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been open about her weight loss and now she’s sharing about regaining some of it.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posted a video on Monday on her verified Instagram account in which she wrote in the caption, “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)!”

“It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does,” she wrote. “I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Wilson declared 2020 to be her “Year of Health,” posting updates about her workout routine and weight loss on her verified Instagram account.

She later said told the BBC that she didn’t always feel supported in her health journey.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my life’,” she said. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson was last seen in the 2022 film, “The Almond and the Seahorse.”

