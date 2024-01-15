After a four-month delay, the Emmy Awards go on with the show

By Brian Lowry, CNN

(CNN) — After a four-month delay prompted by Hollywood’s twin actors and writers strikes, the 75th annual Emmy Awards finally have their moment in the spotlight.

Much of the focus coming in was on HBO’s “Succession,” seeking its third best-drama Emmy in four seasons (the others coming in 2020 and 2022), having missed out in a first season that coincided with the eighth and final campaign of another HBO heavyweight, “Game of Thrones.”

Yet the evening stood out in several ways, including its diversity, with a number of Black and Asian winners, the latter thanks to the Netflix limited series “Beef,” honored with five awards on Sunday, including stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, writing and directing. With its trio of technical wins at earlier Emmy presentations, the show drove away with eight awards in all.

“This is like MLK day and Juneteenth all rolled into one!” host Anthony Anderson quipped a little more than halfway through the night.

The producers also came up with a novel gag in having Anderson’s mom inform recipients that their acceptances speeches needed to wrap up, instead of play-off music. Yet as the show unfolded, briskly racing through categories, the imperative to hurry the festivities along seemed to fade.

Emmy producers sought to tap into nostalgia tied to the 75th anniversary, sprinkling mini-show reunions in the form of presenter pairings and nods to the medium’s history throughout the telecast. The show got off to an emotional start, with standing ovations for Christina Applegate (who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis) and TV legend Carol Burnett, and moving acceptance speeches by Quinton Brunson and Ayo Edebiri for “Abbott Elementary” – a rare broadcast series still able to compete for awards attention – and “The Bear,” respectively.

Edebiri was quickly joined by Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for “The Bear,” the FX show that has steamrolled its way through this month’s awards ceremonies, while both drama supporting nods went to repeat winners: Jennifer Coolidge claimed another Emmy for “The White Lotus,” this time competing as a drama series; and Matthew Macfadyen kicked off the night for “Succession.”

Niecy Nash-Betts also injected a strong political note into the event, accepting her award for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” on behalf of Black women who had been “unheard and over-policed,” listing several high-profile examples of the latter.

Despite switching categories after seven consecutive wins in the late-night variety competition, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” continued its winning ways in the category opposite “Saturday Night Live,” also collecting an eighth straight writing trophy. The shift did open the door for a new late-night king, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” in Noah’s final season as host of the Comedy Central series, roughly 13 months after his farewell show.

Another repeat winner, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” strutted away with its fifth Emmy in the reality-competition field.

In a history-making moment, Elton John also joined the elite ranks of EGOTs – those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – for his Disney+ farewell-concert special.

Because of the postponement, the Emmys somewhat awkwardly followed the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in rapid succession. Broadcast on Fox this year, the awards also face off against the NFL playoffs – by far the most popular programming on linear television – as opposed to a regular-season football game, which could further depress ratings.

The Emmys were last delayed in 2001, after the Sept. 11 attacks. The Television Academy still announced the nominees in July and conducted voting prior to the originally scheduled airdate in September.

Several of the introductions made a point of acknowledging the importance of writing, and the team from “Last Week Tonight” thanked others in Hollywood for rallying around the Writers Guild of America during the strike.

