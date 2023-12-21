Rachel McAdams reveals why she skipped ‘Mean Girls’ reunion commercial

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Turns out Rachel McAdams doesn’t think commercials are that “fetch.”

In an interview with Variety, the actress shared why she didn’t make an appearance in the Walmart Black Friday commercial that reunited several “Mean Girls” costars, including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” McAdams said. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

Not that McAdams, who famously played Regina George in the 2004 movie, was against being with her fellow cast members.

“Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” McAdams added. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

The ad recreated some of the Tina Fey-scribed film’s most iconic scenes as it revisits North Shore High School’s winter talent show and other moments from the movie.

Lohan has long expressed an interest in starring in a “Mean Girls” sequel and shared her joy about reuniting with her former cast members.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she told People last month. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

The “Mean Girls” musical movie will introduce the world to a group of new actors portraying the roles. The film hits theaters in January.

