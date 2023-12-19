Jerry Seinfeld meets with freed hostages, families in Tel Aviv

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was in Tel Aviv on Monday, where he met with freed hostages who have been released by Hamas amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

According to a statement posted to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Seinfeld and his family visited the organization’s headquarters where they attended “an emotional meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages as well as hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.”

The organization shared in their post on Tuesday that Seinfeld spoke with families about his commitment to raising awareness about the hostages in the ongoing conflict.

“We thank the Seinfeld family for their moving visit to the families’ headquarters and their unwavering support for the families of the hostages,” the Forum wrote. “We are confident that their support will be a significant and important step in our shared mission to bring about the immediate and safe return home of all the hostages.”

CNN reached out to a representative for Seinfeld, who had no further comment.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum is an organization formed by families of hostages shortly after the October 7 attacks. It is a volunteer and donation-based initiative that offers affected families medical and emotional support, professional assistance and works to advance global awareness of the crisis in an effort to free abductees, according to their official website.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since surprise attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7, when around 240 people – from infants to octogenarians – were taken hostage.

Last month, 105 people were freed by Hamas during a week-long truce with Israel. Many more remain missing, presumed to be held by the Palestinian militant organization and other groups in Gaza, as the warring sides continue to battle.

As diplomatic efforts for a new ceasefire continue, much of northern Gaza has been decimated by airstrikes and, according to the United Nations, almost 1.9 million people — more than 80% of the enclave’s population — have been displaced.

Seinfeld has been an advocate for those affected by the conflict and was among the 700 entertainment industry professionals who signed an open letter voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas in October following the attacks.

The letter, released by nonprofit entertainment industry organization Creative Community For Peace, called on leaders of the entertainment industry to “speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.”

“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace,” the letter read.

