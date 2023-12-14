‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is coming to an end after 12 seasons

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — HBO’s hit comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will air its final episode in 2024.

The show’s streaming home Max announced the series was coming to an end in a press release on Thursday, stating the 12th and final season will return with 10 episodes on February 4. (CNN, HBO and Max are all part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” will air its final episode on April 7, bookending a decades-long run since the show first debuted in 2000, according to Max.

”As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” Larry David wrote in a statement.

His continued, “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

The series has won two Emmys after earning 51 nominations throughout its run, as well as one Golden Globe win and five nods.

Season 12 will star David as an “over-the-top version of himself” and “offer a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life,” according to the release.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” isknown for humorously catastrophizing trivial details of everyday life through mostly improvised performances. David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman are set to star in the final season.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” airs on Max at 10pm EST/PST.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.