Jack Black sings Golden Globe nominated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ song at Jonas Brothers concert

(CNN) — Jack Black surprised a Jonas Brothers audience on Saturday when he rose from beneath the stage to sing “Peaches,” the hit song from the “Super Mario Bros.” movie that earned a Golden Globe nomination on Monday.

“This song goes out to my one and only true love, Princess Peach,” Black said, according to a video posted on the Jonas Brothers Instagram page.

Black wore a bright green suit and rocked an orange mohawk wig in a nod to Bowser, the character he voiced in the movie.

Accompanied by a pianist dressed as the “Super Mario Bros.” character Toad, Black added that his song also goes out to “my good friends the Jonas Brothers.”

The multi-hyphenate belted out the song as he hopped around and rolled about the stage until he finished the ballad and introduced Jonas Brothers band members Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas back onto the stage.

Outside of the joyous energy that the “School of Rock” actor brought to Brooklyn on Saturday, the performance took on a special meaning when it was announced that “Peaches” was nominated for a best original song Golden Globe.

“Super Mario Bros.” also earned a nod for best animated motion picture and for cinematic and box office achievement, the latter being the Globes’ newest category. Considering the movie smashed box office records when it premiered in April, and became the tenth animated film to cross $1 billion globally, the nod feels well-earned.

The Jonas Brothers completed the first leg of their “Five Albums. One Night” tour during Saturday’s show in Brooklyn, and will launch their international run when they return on February 27 in New Zealand.

