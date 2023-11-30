Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ concert film premiere in London

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — In the spirit of girl power and friendship – two things that will never go out of style – Taylor Swift was seen supporting Beyoncé at the London premiere of the latter’s “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” concert film on Thursday.

In videos posted to social media, Swift was seen walking into the premiere at London’s Leicester Square Theater abiding by the Beyoncé-mandated dress code in a glittering silver gown.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s show of support for Beyoncé is a familiar sight, after the “Break My Soul” singer attended Swift’s Los Angeles “Eras Tour” concert film premiere in October.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” Swift wrote on her Instagram page the day after her premiere, showcasing a video of the pair flicking popcorn in the theater.

Beyoncé first premiered her hotly anticipated “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” concert film in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The concert film was captured over the course of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour from this year, and “is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft,” according to an official synopsis.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will premiere in theaters on Friday.

