Dolly Parton first met Keanu Reeves when he was a little boy

(CNN) — Two of the world’s most beloved celebrities go way back.

Dolly Parton has shared the story of how she first met Keanu Reeves when he was a young boy.

During a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, Barrymore asked if it was true that the actor’s mother had designed the bunny outfit Parton wore on the cover of the October 1978 issue of Playboy magazine.

The singer confirmed that his mom, costume designer Patricia Taylor, was responsible for Parton’s bunny look.

“Yes, she did a lot of sewing for me,” Parton said. “She did a lot of my clothes for me, but I remember Keanu when he was just little. And she would bring him over to my house for the fittings or I would go to the shop where she worked.”

Parton said that years later she got a knock on her dressing room door at a venue where she was doing a show and it was Reeves, wondering if the legendary singer remembered him as the little boy who used to sit at her feet while his mother worked.

“Of course I knew…that he had become a star, but it didn’t connect to me that that was who it was,” she said.

Barrymore noted that she had heard Reeves wore Parton’s costume one year for Halloween and said it was one of his favorites.

The actor shared that story in 2003 on the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

“When I was 16, I was in Dolly Parton’s like outfit,” he told Letterman. “I had the bustier, the ears.”

Parton has been promoting both her new rock album, “Rockstar.” and her book about her fashions.

