‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ gets teaser and premiere date

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — You can’t kill zombies.

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” a new spinoff series, will debut on Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+, the network announced. The show stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne.

“‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living.”

The cast also includes also includes Pollyanna McIntosh, Terry O’Quinn as Beale, Matt Jeffries and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

A teaser for the new show debuted during the series finale of “Fear The Walking Dead.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.