Mariah Carey performs ‘All I Want For Christmas’ at an awards show for the first time

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Mariah Carey was in the holiday spirit at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, performing her classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for the first time at an awards event.

She arrived on the stage in a ski lift and performed in a skating rink, decked out in a figure skating dress, white go-go boots and sunglasses, surrounded by dancers on ice skates.

The audience went wild the moment they spotted the unofficial Queen of Christmas.

The Grammy-winning artist also received Billboard’s Chart Achievement Award, which was presented to her by her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In her acceptance speech, Carey shared that Billboard “has been an integral part of my life for a very long time now.”

“Even though I don’t acknowledge time, I kind of have to admit that some of my most memorable times in my career are connected to Billboard and the BBMAs,” she said. “One thing I really have to say that I’m really grateful for is the fact that my fans have been here with me through the hits, through the misses, the No. 1s and the Bubbling Unders.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which first debuted in 1994, has climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019.

Carey traditionally kicks off her Christmas season after Halloween, and this year she announced that she will be doing a special tour to celebrate the season.

