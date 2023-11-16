Tristan Thompson apologizes to Kylie Jenner for turmoil surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tristan Thompson wants to make amends for some past drama.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the professional basketball player apologized to Kylie Jenner regarding family turmoil back in 2019 when he was accused of cheating on Jenner’s half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, with Jenner’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically,” he told Jenner. “You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life.”

Thompson, who now has two children with Kardashian, found himself in the midst of the cheating scandal after he and Woods were at a gathering together and were accused of being intimate.

Woods went on “Red Table Talk” at the time and denied that she and Thompson had slept together.

As she explained it, she and some others ended up back at Thompson’s home after dinner and drinks at a bar where they ran into him.

Woods said at the time that she didn’t think about “how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex’s house or the father of my child,” and said that was poor judgment on her part.

She also said Thompson kissed her, with no passion, as she was leaving.

“It was a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position.”

It all not only caused problems between Thompson and Kardashian, but also between Woods and Jenner who were so close at one point they lived together.

In his recent apology, Thompson took full responsibility for kissing Woods.

“It’s 100 percent on me, but I want to say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it,” he told Jenner. “The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f**king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I’m sorry again for that.”

Jenner, who sided with her sister in the situation, accepted Thompson’s apology and was philosophical about it all.

“I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her,” Jenner said. “We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her.”

She also said she and Woods are now “cool.” In July, the two were photographed leaving a sushi restaurant together.

