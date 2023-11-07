Nintendo developing ‘Legend of Zelda’ video game into live-action film

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The popular video game “The Legend of Zelda” is coming to life in a new live-action movie.

“I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now,” famed Nintendo video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto wrote on the gaming company’s X (formerly Twitter) page Tuesday.

“We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” he also wrote.

Avi Arad, a veteran film producer who’s worked on many successful comic book movie franchises – including the various “Spider-Man” films, as well as the “Iron Man” and “X-Men” movies – will co-produce the live-action “Zelda” with Miyamoto.

The classic “Zelda” video game, first released by Nintendo in 1986, follows hero Link, who must defeat a pig-like monster named Ganon along his journey to rescue Zelda, the Princess of Hyrule, according to an official synopsis. The original game has been followed by at least 20 newer versions over the past 38 years, the most recent being this past May’s “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

“Maze Runner” director Wes Ball is tapped to direct the movie, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Miyamoto has developed an abundance of Nintendo’s iconic video game franchises since the late 1970s. In addition to “Zelda,” Miyamoto is also known for creating the “Donkey Kong” and “Mario Bros.” franchise games.

He was also a producer on this year’s “Super Mario Bros. Movie” featuring the voice Chris Pratt, which saw huge success at the box office when it became the 10th animated film in history to cross $1 billion.

A release date or additional casting news for the film has not yet been announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.