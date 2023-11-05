Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is her 13th No. 1 album

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift continues to break records in her whirlwind year.

On Sunday, Billboard reported that Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” the 2014 hit album she re-recorded and released last month, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in the first week of its release.

The milestone marks the “Blank Space” singer’s 13th No. 1 album (yes, finally No. 13, Taylor).”

The debut of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” marked the largest first-week album sales for any album since Adele released her 2015 album “25” and is so far the year’s top selling album, according to Billboard.

Swift’s own 2022 album “Midnights” and the July release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” round out the top-three-selling albums in 2023.

Swift has also left her mark on the music streaming services, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify’s history when “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” was released on October 27.

The 2014 album is arguably one of Swift’s most popular and is considered her first record to fall squarely into the pop genre after, having previously released a number of country-pop albums.

After her 2019 announcement that she planned to re-record her first six albums, she has released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless” and “1989.”

She is expected to at some point release re-records of 2017’s “Reputation” album and her 2006 debut “Taylor Swift.”

