‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and more reunite for Black Friday ad

On Wednesdays they still wear pink.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra reprised their “Mean Girls” roles for a Walmart Black Friday commercial that dropped Wednesday.

The gang is all grown up since the beloved 2004 film, and Cady Heron (Lohan) is now a guidance counselor, Karen Smith (Seyfried) a weather reporter, and Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) a stage mom.

“Some things never change,” Lohan as Cady can be heard saying.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” she continues in the ad, heralding the arrival of holiday deals just a touch early this year.

Gretchen is still trying to make fetch happen even as she tries to help her daughter and the new generation of girls who rule the school out with Walmart products.

The ad recreates some of the Tina Fey-scribed film’s most iconic scenes as it revisits North Shore High School’s winter talent show, and that iconic stage performance, among other things.

Welcome additions include rapper/singer/producer Missy Elliott, who shows up as a teacher.

Lohan has long expressed an interest in starring in a “Mean Girls” sequel and she shared her joy exclusively with People magazine this week about reuniting with her former cast members.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” she said. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

