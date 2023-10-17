Nate Bargatze to make ‘SNL’ hosting debut with musical guest Foo Fighters

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to take the “Saturday Night Live” stage on October 28 in his hosting debut, the long-running sketch show announced on Tuesday. The Foo Fighters will serve as the episode’s musical guest.

“A dream come true,” Bargatze wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Bargatze is known for his family-friendly comedy. He has been featured in various Netflix stand-up specials, including 2019’s “The Tennessee Kid” and “Greatest Average American” in 2021, the latter of which earned him a Grammy nomination.

His newest special, “Hello, World,” began streaming on Prime Video in January, and he’s currently on his “The Be Funny” stand-up tour. Bargatze also hosts a weekly comedy podcast titled “Nateland.”

The Foo Fighters’ return to 30 Rock marks the ninth time they’ve been featured on “SNL” as the musical guest. They released their new album “But Here We Are” in June and have since been on tour.

Their most recent appearance on “SNL” was in 2020.

The band’s long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins died last year in Columbia while the band was on tour. He was 50.

Josh Freese joined the Foo Fighters in May.

Comedian and “SNL” alum Pete Davidson hosted last week’s episode, the first back after an extended break due to the writers’ strike. He opened the show with a poignant message addressing the conflict in the Middle East.

The episode also featured a buzzy surprise appearance by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have since gone public with their romance.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will serve as the host and musical guest on the next new episode, airing October 21. “SNL” airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT, and streams live on Peacock.

