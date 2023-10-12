Hugh Dancy’s great-grandmother was murdered. He’s now starring in a podcast about the case

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Naomi Dancy was found murdered in 1937, killed by two gunshots to the face. Decades later, her famous great-grandson is involved in a project investigating her death.

“Ghost Story” is a new podcast hosted by Tristan Redman, the brother-in-law of actor Hugh Dancy, who is best known for roles in “Hannibal” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

Redman is “a seasoned journalist who doesn’t believe in ghosts,” according to a press release for the pod.

“But weird things happened in the bedroom he lived in as a teenager. When, years later, he discovers that subsequent occupants of the same house have been visited by the ghost of a faceless woman, he’s curious,” the press release states. “It just so happens that Tristan’s childhood home is right next door to the house where his wife’s great grandmother, Naomi Dancy, was murdered in 1937 – killed by two gunshots to the face. Could there be a connection between the ghost and the murder?”

Redman decided to take on the case and delve into the family secrets of his wife. The podcast will include “homicide detectives, ghost hunters and even psychic mediums, as well as the people closest to the investigation: members of the Dancy family speaking for the first time about the murder – including Tristan’s brother-in-law, the actor Hugh Dancy.”

“Journalists aren’t supposed to take ghosts seriously. But when you find out there might be one in your bedroom, and that it might be linked to a family murder: how could you not investigate?” Redman said in a statement. “I’ve spent two years reporting this story and I’m excited for people to hear it. It’s about ghosts, it’s about a forgotten murder and it’s about how we deal with uncomfortable things from the past.”

It’s a Wondery and Pineapple Street Studios production and their fourth collaboration following “9/12,” “Will Be Wild,” and “Persona.”

“Ghost Story” will debut on Oct. 23.

