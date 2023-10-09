Bad Bunny announces new album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bad Bunny announced on Monday that he’s releasing a new album this week titled “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (“Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow”).

“El día más esperado por muchos ya llegó…” (“The day most anticipated by many has arrived…”), the Puerto Rican musician wrote on his Instagram page Monday.

The album announcement included a short video featuring the Grammy winner, whose name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, walking through a group of photographers on the street as he enters a restaurant. Greeted by a maître d inside, he reveals himself and debuts a snazzy new buzz cut as he flashes a big smile.

On his Instagram stories, Martínez posted pre-order links on Apple Music and Spotify for the 22-track album, including the previously released tracks “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview.”

“I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go,” Martínez told Vanity Fair last month, adding, “I’m being inspired a lot by the music of the ’70s…but I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song.”

Martínez’s announcement comes on the heels of what proved to be a huge year for the musician, with “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” being the hotly anticipated follow up to his massively successful 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

“Un Verano Sin Ti” was nominated for the album of the year Grammy in 2022, and his hit single “Moscow Mule” was nominated for best pop solo performance. He was also Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide for the third year in a row.

“It’s impossible that the album that comes after ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ will sound like it—never, ever,” he told the publication. “I am always going to look for a way to do something new.”

“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” will be available to stream on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.