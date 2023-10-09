Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges he’s a mere mortal when it comes to aging

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is talking about aging.

The former California governor, action movie star and bodybuilder says he remembers a time when his body felt “powerful.” Now, at age 76, he doesn’t feel quite the same.

Schwarzenegger appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” where he said he keeps a sense of humor about aging.

“I kind of smile because every day I do look in a mirror and I say, ‘Yep, you suck,” he told Stern.

He continued, “Look at this body. Look at the pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful. Now they’re just hanging there.’ I mean, what the hell is going on here?”

The “Terminator” star added that he knows what he had when he was younger.

“When you’ve been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition and you see the veins coming down your abs, and you see veins on top of your chest and then cut, you roll the clock 50 years and you’re standing there and you don’t see that anymore,” he said.

Schwarzenegger was promoting his new book. “Be Useful,” in which he explains to people the tools he used to succeed in life.

“Let’s go and teach kids to be tough, to go out and do sports, to go and study, to struggle, and to go through these kind of painful moments sometimes,” he told Stern.

