Cardi B really loves Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt

(CNN) — Cardi B. came for the spicy wings and ended up sharing some “Who knew?” news.

During an appearance on “First We Feast” released on Thursday, the rapper ate the hot wings while being interviewed.

She covered her views on the extraterrestrial (she doesn’t believe in aliens), how she ranks her wigs (one might be “cute” while another is a “scammer”), and her dislike of the clean versions of her songs (“So annoying.”)

But it was her professed love the the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor Roosevelt that raised a few eyebrows.

The subject came up when host Sean Evans asked Cardi Babout the time she took David Letterman out for a cheese sandwich in 2022.

“Did you have a lasting memory from that?” Evans asked. “Kind of an amazing culture moment to witness.”

“That wasn’t even like my favorite part,” she responded.

“I don’t even care about that part,” she said. “What stays in my mind for a long time is that I went to FDR’s house.”

Turns out the “WAP” artist is into history and that includes the former president and his first lady.

“If anybody loves me, knows me, knows that I love FDR,” she said. “And I love Eleanor Roosevelt.”

She then dropped some historical facts, including Roosevelt being the only US president to be elected four times and how he got the country through the Great Depression “while he’s in a wheelchair.” (Roosevelt was paralyzed from the waist down after a bout of polio.)

Cardi B said she loved visiting Eleanor Roosevelt’s house where she lived apart from her husband because, according to the rapper, “FDR’s mama, she was always around and [Eleanor] ain’t really like that.”

“Eleanor wanted her space,” the star said. “Just like me, I want my space all the time.”

She said she is “obsessed” with WWII and wants to learn everything about it.

The History Channel noticed and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Looks like you may have a history career in your future @iamcardib,” which she shared writing “OMGGG.”

