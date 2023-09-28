Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will air live for first time on Disney+

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it will have a new streaming and broadcast home on Disney+ and ABC.

The 2023 Induction ceremony will be broadcast live coast to coast on Disney+ from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 and will be available to stream following the ceremony.

This years inductees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, along with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, as well as Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on Jan 1.

“This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”

There are planned performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition and more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.