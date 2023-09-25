Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep their children in New York temporarily as divorce proceeds

By Megan Thomas and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their two young children in New York for now as part of a temporary court agreement filed Monday, according to documents.

The two stars are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage.

Last week, Turner sued Jonas, seeking the return of their children to London. But an interim consent order obtained by CNN and filed in New York shows that the “Game Of Thrones” actress and the Jonas Brothers singer have reached a temporary agreement to keep their daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, in the states.

“The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court,” the documents states.

In her petition last week, Turner outlined the now-estranged couple’s efforts over the past year to find their “forever home” in England, and that prior to the end of their marriage, they’d mutually agreed on settling in the UK.

Their children “are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life” in England, according to the petition, which also said they anticipated purchasing a new home, for which they’d been in contract negotiations and planned to close on this December.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” his representative told CNN in a statement at the time. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The two wed in 2019. Jonas filed for divorce in Florida earlier this month.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote in a joint statement to announce their plans to part ways. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

