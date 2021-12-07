BTS members launch personal Instagram accounts after vacation announcement

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

BTS fans, Christmas has come early — members of the K-Pop band finally have personal Instagram accounts.

All members of the band — RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook — posted to their new social media profiles on Monday.

The profiles have already amassed millions of followers, and commenting on the posts has been limited.

The move comes just days after Big Hit Music, which manages the band, announced BTS would be taking an “extended period of rest” after their announced engagements are concluded.

The international sensation kicked off their “Permission to Dance” tour in November in Los Angeles.

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'” this week’s statement reads.

The announcement added that “BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.”

“The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said in its statement.

The group was recently nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo or group performance, something Jin said would be an “honor” if they won at the ceremony in January.

The group’s worldwide recognition grew in 2018 with their albums “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear.” Their successful collaboration with Coldplay is one of many — they’ve also scored hits with artists like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Fall Out Boy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed reporting.