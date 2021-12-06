Henry Cavill says his dog, Kal, has saved his mental health

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

“Superman” star Henry Cavill has revealed that not all heroes wear capes — some just have fluffy paws.

The British actor, best known for portraying the DC Comics character in the DC Extended Universe, has credited his dog for saving his mental health.

Cavill appeared alongside his pooch, Kal, on British talk show “Lorraine” on Monday to promote season 2 of his Netflix show “The Witcher” — which is set to premiere on December 17. The conversation soon turned to his canine companion and he told host Lorraine Kelly just how important Kal was to him.

The film star regularly shares pictures of his well-groomed American Akita with his 17.7 million Instagram followers.

“He really is (my best friend),” the 38-year-old told Kelly as he stroked Kal. “We go everywhere together. He’s 8 now and he has saved my emotional, psychological bacon plenty of times.”

Cavill said they share an “incredibly close bond.”

During the interview, Cavill, whose acting credits also include “Enola Holmes,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Immortals” also revealed that he keeps his Superman suit in his wardrobe and is “ready and waiting for the phone call” to reprise the role.

Cavill first portrayed Superman in the 2013 film “Man of Steel,” before going on to reprise the part in DC projects “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Speaking about playing the character, he said: “You look back and you just think, what a wonderful opportunity. And even if I were to stop acting tomorrow and go live on a yacht or boat somewhere, a sailing boat, and just travel the Med… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people.”

