‘Pam & Tommy’ trailer gives good mullet and sex tape

A limited series about the Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson sex tape scandal is coming to Hulu.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as the formerly married couple in “Pam & Tommy.”

In the trailer which debuted Wednesday, Seth Rogen stars as the electrician who stole a sex tape from the home of Lee, who came to fame as the drummer for the heavy metal band Motley Crue and Anderson, who became famous as one of the stars of “Baywatch.”

“Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading,” James as a worried Anderson says in the trailer.

“Baby, we will get it back,” Stan as Lee replies.

They did not get it back and the erotic footage of the pair became a part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

“Pam & Tommy debuts on Hulu February 2.

