Taylor Swift debuts Blake Lively directed video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’

Taylor Swift has delivered another red present.

The Grammy Award winner dropped the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a newly released track off of her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, on Monday.

The six-minute video is directed by Swift’s friend, Blake Lively and features actor Miles Teller.

Some Swift fans are speculating that the latest single could also be about her ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes / Mr. Superior thinking / Do you have all the space that you need? / I don’t need to be your shrink to know that you’ll never be happy / And I bet you think about me,” Swift sings on the track.

Add it to other Swift works that are sparking conversation, like her song “All Too Well,” which came with a nearly 15-minute music video/film over the weekend.

