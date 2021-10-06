BET Awards 2021: The winners list
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
The 2021 BET Awards aired Tuesday night and it was a big one for Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
Tyler, the Creator took home the hip hop album of the year and best live performer awards, as well as the inaugural Cultural Influence Award during the pre-recorded ceremony.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won three awards including best hip hop video.
The complete winners list is as follows:
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Moneybagg Yo: “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Tyler, the Creator: “Call Me If You Get Lost” *WINNER
Migos: “Culture III”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Good News”
DJ Khaled: “Khaled Khaled”
21 Savage & Metro Boomin: “Savage Mode II”
J. Cole: “The Off-Season”
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B: “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” *WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: “Best Friend”
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: “Mr. Right Now”
Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” *WINNER
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: “Every Chance I Get”
Drake featuring Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: “Back in Blood”
Best Duo/Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Nasty C & Blxckie
Lil Baby & Lil Durk *WINNER
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator *WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole *WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott *WINNER
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy *WINNER
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Roddy Ricch: Late at Night
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Cardi B: Up
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” *WINNER
Best New Hip Hop Artist
BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu *WINNER
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie *WINNER
Yung Bleu
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B: “Type S**t” (Migos)
Drake: “Having Our Way” (Migos)
Jay-Z: “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z) *WINNER
Lil Durk: “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty)
Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me” (Remix) (Lil Baby)
Roddy Ricch: “Lemonade” (Remix) (Internet Money)
Impact Track
Black Thought: “Thought Vs. Everybody”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: “We Win”
Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: “What It Feels Like” *WINNER
Rapsody: “12 Problems”
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamā (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (United Kingdom) *WINNER
I Am Hip-Hop Award
Nelly
Cultural Influence Award
Tyler, the Creator
