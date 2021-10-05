Adele announces that a new song is coming

CNN – Entertainment



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This is not a drill!

On Tuesday, Adele posted on her verified social media accounts that a new song is coming.

“Easy On Me – October 15,” said a tweet with a video clip of the British singer driving and listening to a song on cassette while sheets of music fly from the vehicle. A similar post appeared on the singer’s Instagram account.

Fans have been anticipating new music since the Grammy winner’s last album, “25,” was released in 2015.

There has been recent speculation that a new album is coming as Adele fan sites have shared pictures of billboards that say “30.”

