Elaine Welteroth leaving ‘The Talk’

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Elaine Welteroth announced that she is leaving “The Talk” after just one season on the show.

“It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” Welteroth said in a statement shared on Instagram. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

Adding, “I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

Welteroth has not said what her next project may be.

Welteroth’s book, “More Than Enough: Claiming Space For Who You Are No Matter What They Say,” became a New York Times bestseller.

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba announced last month that she will not be returning for another season. Actor Jerry O’Connell is joining the talk show on September 12 as Sharon Osbourne’s replacement. Next season of “The Talk” will also feature returning co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood.

