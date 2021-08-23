Melissa Joan Hart shares update on her Covid-19 recovery

CNN – Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Melissa Joan Hart wants fans to know that she’s doing much better after contracting Covid-19.

The actress recently revealed that despite being fully vaccinated, that she is sick with the virus.

“I’m just sending an update because so many people have been checking on me,” the actress said Sunday on her Instagram. “I want to let you know that I’m doing so much better. I feel like I’m probably at like 75%. At the last video, I was probably like 20-25%.”

“It’s been a rough week, but I’m feeling better,” she added.

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star shared last week in a separate video that her 15-year-old son had contracted the virus as well. On Monday, she said he was “feeling better.”

Hart shares three sons with husband Mark Wilkerson. Their youngest child also tested positive for Covid-19, according to Hart, but is not experiencing symptoms.

“I’m staying very isolated and separate, and just wanted to send love to everybody out there,” Hart said. “Thanks for checking on us, thanks for all the chicken soup. I really felt the outpouring of love, and I just want to thank you. Stay safe everybody.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.