Sharon Stone says her calls for a fully vaccinated set have put her job in jeopardy

Sharon Stone wants a fully vaccinated set on her next gig, and says she’s being threatened she’ll lose the job because of it.

The actress claims in a campaign video for her run as a member of SAG-AFTRA national board of directors that she will not go to work on the project in Atlanta, GA., until the whole set is vaccinated.

“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” Stone says in the video, shared by Deadline. “Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will.”

She adds that it’s “ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work.”

“I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work,” she said, adding that she’s “not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either.”

“Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today,” Stone said.

A current SAG-AFTRA agreement that expires in September allows producers the option of mandating Covid-19 vaccines for some cast and crew working in close proximity.

