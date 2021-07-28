Olympics schedule and events to watch Wednesday

CNN – Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There’s plenty happening at the Olympics in Tokyo, not to mention the news being made — including gymnast Simon Biles’ decision to drop out of Tuesday’s team competition and the upcoming individual all-around competition.

Here are some events available to watch on Wednesday, keeping in mind that Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US:

Diving: The Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final saw Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco compete in the synchronized 3m springboard event which was held early Wednesday and can be streamed here.

Golf: Some of the biggest names in the US PGA Tour, including Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas, will be competing at the Olympics. The men’s first round starts live at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Swimming: The Olympic swimming program continues with semifinals for the women’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m IM and more. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and is also streaming here.

BMX Racing: Both the men’s and women’s quarterfinals will be held with Alise Willoughby of the US competing in the women’s event. The action starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

