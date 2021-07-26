Britney Spears files to remove her father as conservator of her estate

CNN – Entertainment

By Chloe Melas and Julia Jones, CNN

Britney Spears’ newly hired lawyer filed a petition Monday seeking to remove the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate.

The petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by lawyer Mathew Rosengart seeks to oust her father as conservator and replace him with Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California. The petition calls it an “objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.”

The filing says Spears’ estate has more than $2.7 million in cash assets and $56 million in non-cash assets.

A representative for Jamie Spears could not immediately be reached by CNN.

The elder Spears has overseen his daughter’s estate for the duration of her 13-year conservatorship, which the singer has called “abusive.” Speaking to the court earlier this month, Britney Spears said she wanted to press charges against her father for “conservatorship abuse” and called the 13-year arrangement “”f—ing cruelty.”

“If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what is,” the singer said. “I thought they were trying to kill me.”

The filing came on the same day as another hearing in the Spears conservatorship case took place in Los Angeles Superior Court. That hearing discussed whether the singer’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, should be granted extra security in the wake of alleged death threats she has received.

Attorneys for all parties requested more time to negotiate a spending cap in additional security for Montgomery. Attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said Jamie Spears would approve spending up to $50,000 monthly on security for Montgomery if his daughter consented, despite his objection.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.

