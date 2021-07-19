Skip to Content
CNN – Entertainment
By
Published 6:50 am

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: See who won

<i>MARK RALSTON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images</i><br/>The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend
MARK RALSTON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend, announcing winners in the children’s and animation and lifestyle categories in two live-streamed events.

Saturday’s ceremony was hosted by Raven-Symone. The fiction and lifestyle ceremony was hosted by Loni Love on Sunday.

Winners included the Netflix series “Dash & Lily,” Zac Efron for outstanding daytime program host for his Netflix series, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” and “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time.”

“Jeopardy” writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to late host Alex Trebek.

Mark Hamill won for outstanding performer in a preschool animated program for his role as Vuli in “Elena of Avalor.”

Lupita Nyong’o won outstanding limited performance in a children’s program for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.”

Sophie Grace took home outstanding younger performer in a children’s program for her role in “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.

See the full list of winners here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content