Val Kilmer talks ‘still recovering’ from throat cancer in documentary trailer

CNN – Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Val Kilmer says he has tried for years to find his voice and he’s still using it, even after losing it to cancer.

The trailer for his documentary, “Val,” has dropped and looks to offer an intimate portrait of the esteemed actor.

“For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video,” the film’s description reads. “He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.”

“This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man,” the description concludes.

In the trailer, a voice-over explains that Kilmer has “lived a magical life.”

“I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer,” the narrator says. “I’m still recovering and it is difficult to talk and be understood.”

Kilmer had initially denied he was ill before he went public with his cancer diagnosis in 2017.

He now speaks using the aid of a medical device.

Last year he released a memoir, titled “I’m Your Huckleberry” — a famous line of his from the 1993 film “Tombstone.” The memoir traces his career, including memorable roles playing legendary singer Jim Morrison in the big-screen biopic about The Doors frontman.

“Val” is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and scheduled to be theaters July 23 before being release on Amazon Prime Video on August 6.

