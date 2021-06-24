Celebs rally around Britney Spears

CNN – Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Some fellow stars shared messages of support for Britney Spears following her speaking out at a hearing regarding her longstanding conservatorship.

Along with her former boyfriend, singer and actor Justin Timberlake, who tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” celebs including Mariah Carey, Andy Cohen, Brandy and Liz Phair took to social media to stand with her.

“We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” Carey tweeted along with two heart emojis.

Cohen’s bff, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, and actress Lisa Rinna, a cast member in Cohen’s “Real Housewives” franchise, like Cohen tweeted simply #FreeBritney.

The #FreeBritney movement has garnered more attention since February when The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” was released and helped shine a light on both the movement and the treatment of Spears.

On Wednesday Spears spoke out about her conservatorship, which has had others, including her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing her life and her finances.

Spears painted a picture of an oppressive situation in which she says she’s been forced to do everything from perform to being on a form of birth control she does not want. She requested that the conservatorship end.