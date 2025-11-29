Skip to Content
Entertainment

Monster Trucks catch air at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

Screenshot
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Screenshot
By
New
Published 10:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Monster Truck Nitro Tour performed back-to-back shows in Santa Barbara on Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Families packed the arena at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Some people could hear the show miles away.

People without earplugs or protective headphones held their hands over there ears when the trucks road around.

Organizers said you can feel the thunder at a show that is a bigger and better than ever. 

In addition to Monster Trucks, Thomas Towing drivers represented the 805.

Fans called it a pit party.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.