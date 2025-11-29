Monster Trucks catch air at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Monster Truck Nitro Tour performed back-to-back shows in Santa Barbara on Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Families packed the arena at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Some people could hear the show miles away.

People without earplugs or protective headphones held their hands over there ears when the trucks road around.

Organizers said you can feel the thunder at a show that is a bigger and better than ever.

In addition to Monster Trucks, Thomas Towing drivers represented the 805.

Fans called it a pit party.