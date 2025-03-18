Skip to Content
Entertainment

Ladyfinger benefit concert helps humane society

Cartintera Dead Family contributed
By
New
Published 10:40 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif-A local concert raised money for Pasadena Humane that is caring for more animals following the L.A. fires.

"Ladyfinger" played Grateful Dead tunes and more at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Sunday.

Organizers with the Carpinteria Dead Family, known for putting on monthly shows, said they raised more than $2,400.

Band members said they all love animals, so they wanted to do a benefit to help.

Pasadena Humane offers adoptions and has an animal resource center and a shelter shop.

For more information visit https://pasadenahumane.org

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content