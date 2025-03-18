Ladyfinger benefit concert helps humane society

CARPINTERIA, Calif-A local concert raised money for Pasadena Humane that is caring for more animals following the L.A. fires.

"Ladyfinger" played Grateful Dead tunes and more at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Sunday.

Organizers with the Carpinteria Dead Family, known for putting on monthly shows, said they raised more than $2,400.

Band members said they all love animals, so they wanted to do a benefit to help.

Pasadena Humane offers adoptions and has an animal resource center and a shelter shop.

For more information visit https://pasadenahumane.org