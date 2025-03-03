Fans Get VIP Access to Live with Kelly and Mark’s Oscars Recap Show in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A group of lucky News Channel viewers experienced the ultimate VIP treatment Monday morning, sitting where Hollywood’s biggest stars had gathered just hours earlier for the 97th Academy Awards.

Excited fans made the early morning trip from Santa Barbara to Hollywood to be part of Live with Kelly and Mark’s After the Oscars special at the Dolby Theatre. Among them was Dana Hansen from Montecito, who was thrilled to be part of the occasion.

“Oh, this is the ultimate!” she exclaimed. “Who needs sleep? Who needs it? This is great. The energy level is so high.”

The excitement from the fans was contagious—it even woke up Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos before their alarms went off.

“The cheering is what woke us up instead of our alarms … the cheering actually woke us up,” Ripa said. “And I was like, ‘They’re here, time to go to work!’”

The hosts brought their signature New York City energy to Los Angeles, kicking off their special with a red carpet recap. The show featured a guest appearance from comedian Nikki Glaser and an electrifying performance by Lil Jon and Steve Aoki, which had the audience on their feet.

With recent wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area, Kelly and Mark acknowledged the hard work of first responders and firefighters, many of whom were seated in the crowd. The audience responded with a heartfelt standing ovation as the hosts personally thanked them and shook their hands.

Kelly and Mark attended the Oscars the night before and reflected on meeting the actors on the red carpet.

“The goal is to do great acting, make an incredible movie, and then be rewarded for that at the end,” Ripa said. “So when you’re meeting people that that’s just happened to … like lifelong dreams when they were little, thinking about staring in the mirror holding an Oscar … that doesn’t get old.”

The 97th Academy Awards delivered a night of surprises, with indie film Anora dominating the evening by winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison in an upset over favorite Demi Moore. Director Sean Baker made history by becoming only the second person ever to win four Oscars in a single night, a feat previously achieved by Walt Disney.

While the ceremony played it safe overall, host Conan O’Brien brought humor and poignancy, tackling serious topics like the Los Angeles wildfires while also delivering sharp one-liners.

Memorable moments included passionate acceptance speeches—such as the No Other Land filmmakers calling for peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict and Adrien Brody decrying oppression and racism—along with Zoe Saldaña making history as the first Dominican-American Oscar winner.

Musical highlights came from Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who opened the show with a stunning Defying Gravity performance. Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin’s heartfelt but hilarious acceptance speech put the spotlight on his wife, joking that he won his Oscar—and now she owes him another child.