Disneyland Resort just got tastier as Food & Wine Festival returns to California Adventure Park

ANAHEIM, Calif. - All the flavor is back!

The 2025 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure Park returned this weekend and runs through April 21, 2025.

The food and beverages are inspired by the cultures and fresh ingredients of California's landscape.

This year's festival introduces Mercado de Antojos, an all-new marketplace honoring Hispanic cuisine.

Guests can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass which can be used for select dishes and non-alcoholic drinks at the various marketplaces and dining locations around Disney California Adventure Park.

The popular attraction Soarin' Over California returns for the duration of the festival and there will be cooking demonstrations on the weekends.

For more information visit disneyland.com